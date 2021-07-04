New Delhi: BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was Sunday sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, at the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Dehradun amid rainfall. Along with him, BJP MLAs Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, and Yashpal Arya also took oath as ministers in the new State Cabinet. Also Read - Hours Ahead of Taking Oath, New Uttarakhand CM Lands in Map Controversy

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Saturday unanimously elected Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima as its new leader paving the way for him to take over as the 11th chief minister of the state replacing Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday night, citing constitutional factors.

The 45-year-old will be the youngest chief minister of the state as he replaces Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday within four months of taking charge.

Earlier today, Dhami met Satpal Maharaj at his residence in Dalanwala and offered him a bouquet of flowers. Sources in the saffron party had said that some leaders, including Maharaj and Harak Singh Rawat, who were members of former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s cabinet, were sulking when Dhami was elected as the state BJP legislature party leader.

Some other MLAs such as Bishan Singh Chufal, Yashpal Arya and Subodh Uniyal are also said to be unhappy with the decision to appoint Dhami as the chief minister. Their main grouse is with the party’s preference for youth over experience.