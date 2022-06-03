New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID cases in the country, the Delhi High Court on Friday stressed for strict implementation of coronavirus guidelines at airports, and directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take stick action against violators. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta asked the aviation regulator to place passengers in a ‘no-fly list’ for not wearing masks and violating hygiene norms. The bench was hearing a suo motu plea pertaining to violations of social distancing norms and Covid protocols by passengers at airports.Also Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time

“DGCA should issue separate binding guidelines authorising staff at airports, flights, captains, pilots, etc. to take strict action against passengers and others violating masking and hand-hygiene norms. Such persons should be booked and fined and placed in no-fly list,” the bench stated. Also Read - International Flights: India to Operate Over 3,200 Flights Per Week From Today | Check Full Summer Schedule

The bench further stated that the rules must be enforced, and said, “Violators should be removed physically if need be.” It also directed pilots inside the aircrafts to take strict action against those violating masking and hand hygiene norms. The court asserted that the mask mandate, which is already a norm in flights, is meant to reduce Covid threat, and pointed that one can take it off while eating or drinking. Also Read - Scientists Identify New Coronavirus Commonly Found In Rodents

The suo motu complaint was based on the personal experience of Justice C Harishankar, who was travelling on a Kolkata-New Delhi flight last year, when he noted his fellow passengers refused to wear masks and violated Covid appropriate behaviour even after repeated requests.

(With IANS inputs)