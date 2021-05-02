Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Puthuppally Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Puthuppally went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Puthuppally seat: Puthuppally is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. In 2016, INC’s Oommen Chandy bagged this seat defeating Jaick C Thomas of CPM by a margin of 27,092 votes.Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy is contesting from Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district once again. Chandy has won 11 consecutive times from Puthuppally and has completed 50 years as an MLA.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Jaick C. Thomas of CPI(M), Oommen Chandy of CONG, N. Hari of BJP

Viewers are advised to keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting in the Puthuppally constituency.

Puthuppally SEAT LIVE UPDATES: