New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to Delhi and said that India-Russia ties are stronger than ever. "The relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship," PM Modi said. The two leaders will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House The two leaders will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit. pic.twitter.com/angbNHbf0T — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant: PM Narendra Modi at meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

