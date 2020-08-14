New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who ended his month-long ‘rebellion’ against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and returned to Congress fold earlier this week, on Friday remarked that the party’s win in today’s trust vote had ‘put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising’. Also Read - 'Strongest Soldier Always Sent to the Border': Sachin Pilot on Change of Seating in Rajasthan Assembly

Pilot also expressed his ‘full faith’ in what he called a ‘roadmap’ that he said had been prepared to address various issues that he had raised through his rebellion. However, the 42-year-old leader said that he ‘won’t comment’ on change in his seat in the Rajasthan Assembly. Also Read - Day After Meeting Rahul, Priyanka, Sachin Pilot Returns to Jaipur, Says Expressing Views Within Party Not Rebellion

Speaking to media after the trust vote, Pilot, who was last month also sacked as the state Congress chief, said, “The vote of confidence which was brought by the government has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in the favour of government”. Also Read - 'Peace and Brotherhood Will Remain in Congress,' Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on ex-Deputy Sachin Pilot's Return

Adding that this had put a full stop on all ‘suspicions’ that were being raised, he said, ” A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely”.

Notably, the Congress has set up a three-member panel comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal to address the ‘grievances’ raised by Pilot and 18 MLAs who supported him throughout his ‘rebellion’.

On his seat in the Rajasthan Assembly being changed from being next to that of the Chief Minister to across the floor, near the opposition benches, he said, “Earlier, I was part of the government but now I am not. It is not important where one sits, but what is in the hearts and minds of people. As far as the seating pattern is considered, it is decided by speaker and party and I don’t want to comment on it”.

Earlier, speaking in the House on the issue of his seat change, Pilot had remarked that ‘the strongest soldier in the army is sent to the border‘.

Interestingly, he is a commissioned officer in the Territorial Army (TA). He was commissioned in September 2012, becoming the first Union Minister to be commissioned in the TA.