New Delhi: After Qatar, Kuwait has summoned the Indian envoy over BJP leader Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal’s alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

Kuwait demanded a “public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation”, said NDTV. Also Read - Govt Took Strong Action Against Those Who Made Derogatory Remarks Against Minorities: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

Kuwait summoned Indian ambassador Sibi George and denounced “the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”, the country’s foreign office said in a tweet in Arabic. Also Read - Who Is Nupur Sharma In Centre Of Storm Over Remarks On Prophet

“The State of Kuwait summons the Ambassador of the Republic of India and hands him a protest note in which it completely rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him,” the tweet read.