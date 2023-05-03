Home

QR Code Outside Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples: Paytm Offers Explanation For Putting Up Boards, Says ‘Part of Contract’

Notably, QR codes' boards seeking donations from pilgrims were put up outside the gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath garnered the attention of local authorities, who were unaware about such boards.

QR Code Outside Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples: Paytm Offers Explanation For Putting Up Boards, Says 'Part of Contract' (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Paytm offered an explanation to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee saying it put up QR code display boards outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath seeking donations from pilgrims as part of a contract with the BKTC in 2018. There was a formal agreement between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018 for putting up such boards outside the gates of the temples to get donations from pilgrims.

“Ever since then, small boards with Quick Response (QR) code have been put up outside these temples by Paytm. Rs 67 lakh have been received by the BKTC through these QR codes by way of donations,” BKTC media incharge Harish Gaud said.

Even after finalising the agreement, Paytm didn’t take permission from the competent BKTC authorieties before putting up such boards, which led to confusion, and even registering of a police case against the fintech firm.

Paytm however, later apologised for not informing and for its mistake to BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay, he said.

Boards displaying QR codes seeking donations from pilgrims were put up outside the gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath without the knowledge of the authorities, officials said on Tuesday.

Cases under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code were registered against unidentified accused on Monday at Badrinath police station and Kedarnath police outpost for putting up the QR code boards outside the temples and a probe was ordered into it, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Ajendra Ajay, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the cases were registered on the basis of its complaint.

The Kedarnath Dham doors were opened to devotees on April 25, and the Badrinath temple doors were opened on April 27. Ajendra Ajay expressed his concern over the unauthorized installation of some boards that displayed QR codes and asked the devotees to be very careful with the donation online. He said that these boards could create confusion among the devotees who might think that they are donating to the temples, and also tarnish the reputation of the temples as sacred places.

