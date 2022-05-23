Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, colloquially the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Must Complete e-KYC By THIS Date to Receive 11th Installment

After arriving in Tokyo on Monday morning, PM Modi tweeted both in Japanese and English, “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.”

Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/ngOs7EAKnU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/cfMCzM4XVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said, “During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”

Before his visit, PM Modi said economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Issuing an official statement ahead of his departure for Japan, PM Modi said, “In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.”

Noting that Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in India’s relations with Japan, Modi said he looks forward to interacting with them.

Economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022, PM Kishida and I announced our intention to realize JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India. During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective.

He also said that he is looking forward to a bilateral meeting with newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Albanese during which the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

PM Modi’s Itinerary for Two-day Tokyo Visit

May 23

7.50 am (4.20 am IST) Arrival in Tokyo

8.30 am Welcome by Indian diaspora

2 pm onwards Meetings with business leaders including NEC Corporation chairman Nobuhiro Endo, UNIQLO CEO Tadashi Yanai, Suzuki Motor Corporation adviser Osamu Suzuki and Softbank Group Corp board director Masayoshi Son.

4.30 pm Launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) by US President Biden

5.30 pm Roundtable with Japanese business leaders

7.30 pm Interaction with Indian community

May 24

10.18 am Quad leaders’ group photo

10.25 am Quad Summit

12.30 pm Launch of Quad Fellowship

12.45 pm Quad lunch hosted by Japanese PM Kishida

2.30 pm Bilateral meeting with US President Biden

4 pm Bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese

6.10 pm Bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Kishida