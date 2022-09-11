New Delhi: India on Sunday observed one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. The national flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan were lowered to half-mast to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Additionally, all national flags at the country were flown at half-mast to pay tribute and respect to Queen Elizabeth II.Also Read - King Charles III Vows Lifelong Service, Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in First Public Address

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India,” the Home Ministry had earlier said in a statement. “There will be no official entertainment on the day,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a “stalwart of our times”. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour,” PM Modi said.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king. The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.