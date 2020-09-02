New Delhi: After a massive outcry in the Parliament the during Wednesday’s monsoon session against the scrapping of Question Hour, the government has said that it will allow unstarred questions – those in which written answers are given to ministers. Floor debates continue to remain suspended in both Houses for now. Also Read - 'Democracy or Dictatorship': Twitter Slams Govt For Scrapping Question Hour Due to Covid-19, Asks 'Then Why Are Students Asked to Attend Exams?'

“We are not running away from any debate and is ready to discuss any issue or topic which will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, adding that all Opposition parties knew and most of them agreed to the move. Also Read - Facebook Row: Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Panel to Discuss 'Hate Speech' Issue Today

“Opposition parties are raising questions regarding question hour & zero hour. Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan & I had spoken to every party regarding this & except for TMC’s Derek O’Brien, everyone agreed,” he added. Also Read - No Question Hour in Parliament's Monsoon Session Due to Covid-19, Opposition Says 'Pandemic Excuse to Murder Democracy'

Earlier today, the Congress-led Opposition raised a red flag in Parliament and said that the COVID-19 pandemic was being used to ‘murder democracy’.

”MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy,” Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also lashed out at the Centre for seeking to “reduce Parliament to a notice-board and using its majority as a rubber stamp.”

Underlining that the monsoon session is being held in unprecedented circumstances in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshi said officers from ministries would have to come to Parliament if the Question Hour is held and that can make the place crowded.

“I have suggested Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman to keep the duration of the question hour at 30 minutes. They will take the final decision. Govt is ready to have discussions on every issue. We have also requested the Speaker to take unstarred questions,” Joshi said.