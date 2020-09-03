New Delhi: After a massive uproar from the Opposition members, the Central government on Thursday evening allowed the Question Hour of 30 minutes duration in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Question Hour Back in Parliament Monsoon Session, Written Answers Only; Centre Says 'Not Running Away From Debate'

Issuing a statement, the Centre said that only unstarred questions will be taken up during the Monsoon Session. Also Read - 'Democracy or Dictatorship': Twitter Slams Govt For Scrapping Question Hour Due to Covid-19, Asks 'Then Why Are Students Asked to Attend Exams?'

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Central government was planning to scrap the Question Hour in the Monsoon Session. However, Zero Hour and other proceedings were supposed to continue as per schedule. Also Read - No Question Hour in Parliament's Monsoon Session Due to Covid-19, Opposition Says 'Pandemic Excuse to Murder Democracy'

The Question Hour is the first hour in the House during the session and allows members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to ask questions to the Central government. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set to begin from September 14 till October 1.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the government is not running away from any debate and is ready to discuss any issue or topic in the House.

“We are not running away from any debate and is ready to discuss any issue or topic which will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, adding that all Opposition parties knew and most of them agreed to the move.

Apart from unstarred questions, up to 10 special mentions would also be taken up to bring matters of importance to the government’s notice during the monsoon session.

During the session, both houses will also discuss important issues like the pandemic, the state of the economy and other developments and there will be provisions for short-duration discussions, besides calling attention notices will also be taken up.