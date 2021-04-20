New Delhi: As the Central government has allowed all people above 18 years of age for COVID vaccination from May 1, here is a complete guide for you all to know about how to register yourself for the vaccination drive and where to get the vaccine from. The decision to allow all to get vaccinated was taken to scale up inoculation as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for the vaccination. Also Read - Maharashtra To Impose Complete Lockdown Amid Soaring COVID Cases, Announcement Tomorrow

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1. Also Read - Kishore Nandlaskar, Best Known For Singham, Dies at 81 Due to COVID-19

Where should I register for the vaccination? Also Read - Rajasthan To Impose Section 144 From April 22 Till May 21 Amid Rising Cases of COVID-19 | Details Here

You can register on the Co-WIN Portal and schedule your vaccination appointment. This is the official website for the vaccination drive: https://www.cowin.gov.in/home

Where can I get the vaccine from?

These two kinds of vaccines are available from the government and Private Health Facilities as notified, known as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

How to do pre-registration online for an appointment for vaccination?

Online registration and appointment can be done through Co-WIN portal. You will have to give some basic information about yourself and details of your photo identification card to get yourself registered online. If Aadhar card is used as identification document, consent will be obtained and recorded.

For all Private Hospitals, prior registration and appointment will be the only method of registration. For Government hospitals, a proportion of slots will be available for online registration and appointment, the rest will be kept for on-site registration and vaccination.

If one cannot pre-register online, how to do registration on the spot and get vaccinated?

Those who cannot get themselves registered online can contact their local government health workers, who will help the beneficiaries to the Government CVC for on the spot registration, appointment, verification and vaccination on the same day. You need to carry your mobile phone and a photo identification document to get yourself vaccinated. The workers in the Government CVC will help you to register on the spot, get appointment and get vaccinated on the same day.