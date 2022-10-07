New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is undertaking a pilot for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in New Delhi, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Under this service, old and new patients would be able to register for the OPD service in the hospital by simply scanning a QR code. After scanning, they would require to enter details like name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number, etc. with the hospital, reported ANI.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fans go Bonkers as Archana Gautam Tells Bigg Boss 'Is Baar Maaf Kiya' Over Using English, Check Funny Video

This helps to reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data in the hospital record and, most importantly, avoids the wait in the long queues. The service is planned to be extended to other health facilities and departments soon, the Ministry said in a statement.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR OPD WITH QR CODE

Patients can scan the hospital’s unique QR Code with their mobile phone (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM enabled App) and share their profile details with the hospital. O Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number). The token generated is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients. As per their token number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter. Further, to assist the patients, support personnel are also posted to help them understand the steps and benefits of using this service.

PATIENTS CAN KEEP THEIR DIGITAL HEALTH RECORDS WITH ABHA

The NHA team is also working on the digitisation of health records. The team is helping the patients in creating their Ayushman Bharat Health Account or ABHA numbers that shall help them in digitising their health records.

According to Dr RS Sharma, direct profile sharing has also helped achieve a higher level of accuracy in patient records. That’s why the NHA team is also working to extend the facilities to other departments as well. Such services will also be extended to other health facilities like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, etc. to help patients save time and effort.

The QR code-based OPD registration was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the hospital management and ABDM team. Messaging and kiosks were also set up to reduce waiting time for patients. To help the patients understand the new process better, support personnel were also posted to help them.