New Delhi: The opposition Congress in Assam on Saturday ‘suggested’ Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to quit the BJP with just 30 MLAs and form an alternate ‘anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)’ and ‘anti-BJP’ government in the state, with its support.

The Chief Minister has been facing severe protests in his state, against the contentious legislation, since last month. On one instance, he found himself stuck at the Guwahati Airport, as protesters went on a rampage across the city.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, a day after the CAA officially became a law, senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabarata Saikia, said, “In view of the current situation in Assam, the Chief Minister should quit the BJP with just 30 of his MLAs and come out as Independents. He can then form an anti-CAA, anti-BJP government in the state with support from us.”

When asked if Sonowal will be the Chief Minister in this ‘government,’ Saikia said, “We will have no objection to it.”

He also accused the BJP and its alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) of failing to keep their poll promise of respecting the Assam Accord. Explaining why he was making such a ‘proposal,’ he said, “Sonowal is feeling the people’s wrath for supporting the CAA. All ministers and MLAs who love Assam should leave the BJP and stand with the people. That is why I’m making this proposal.”

Violent protests had erupted in the northeast last month after the passage of the CAA in Parliament. Violence subsided over the next month though large-scale, peaceful protests continue to take place. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his scheduled trip to Guwahati to inaugurate the 2020 Khelo India Games, which began on January 10.