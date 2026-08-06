‘Quota should continue…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gives big statement on reservation

Addressing recent student demonstrations over issues like the NEET paper leak, Bhagwat noted that young people participating in protests or voicing concerns does not make them "anti-national".

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Mohan Bhagwat (IANS image)

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stated on Thursday that caste-based reservations in India should continue as long as social inequality and discrimination persist. Addressing over 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha youths at the 15th anniversary event of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), he stressed viewing reservation through Dr B R Ambedkar’s perspective to prevent friction and controversy. His remarks underscored the necessity of addressing historical social disparities before altering existing affirmative action policies.

What RSS Chief said on reservation policy?

During the session, IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah posed several questions to young participants regarding student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, reservation policy, and key challenges facing the youth. When asked if the time had come to reduce reservation quotas in education and employment, Bhagwat declined to answer with a direct “yes” or “no”.

Instead, he stressed that the issue must be understood through Dr B R Ambedkar’s vision. “Reservation exists due to social factors,” he said. “As long as social inequality remains, reservation must continue.”

Bhagwat appealed to well-off individuals within reserved categories to show generosity. He noted that those who have already achieved socio-economic progress using reservations should voluntarily step aside so that underprivileged members of society can benefit. He added that a thought process favouring this shift is gradually emerging among quota beneficiaries themselves, referencing recent Supreme Court observations regarding sub-classification to ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

What Bhagwat said on political weaponisation of reservation?

Expressing dissatisfaction over political weaponisation of reservations, Bhagwat stated that reservation was originally designed as a tool to achieve social harmony.

“The concept itself is not wrong, but those holding the sword are wielding it intentionally in the wrong direction,” he remarked. The RSS chief added that until this political mindset shifts, the situation will not improve, though effective implementation of welfare schemes could eventually reduce the need for quotas.

Addressing recent student demonstrations over issues like the NEET paper leak, Bhagwat noted that young people participating in protests or voicing concerns does not make them “anti-national”.