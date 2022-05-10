New Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed outside the Qutub Minar complex here as a right-wing group has given a call to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa‘ at the world heritage site. This comes amid demand by the right-wing groups to remove idols from the Quwwat-il-Islam mosque located inside the centuries-old minaret. Jai Bhagwan Goyal, working president of the ‘United Hindu Front’ has reportedly urged other Hindu outfits to join the chanting in the complex. He asserted that they should not be stopped from praying inside the mosque.Also Read - Delhi Braces For Another Spell of Heatwave From Tomorrow, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Top Developments

Remove Ganesha Idols From Qutub Minar complex

Besides, the Hindu outfits are also demanding the removal of idols from the complex. Earlier last month, the National Museums Authority (NMA) had asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to remove two Ganesha idols that are in the Qutub Minar complex, and find a place for them instead in the National Museum.

Rename Qutub Minar

Meanwhile, members of Hindu organisation Mahakal Manav Sewa staged a protest near Qutub Minar, demanding renaming of Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.

Earlier this year, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal had claimed that Delhi’s famous monument Qutub Minar was actually “Vishnu Stambh.” He said that the monument was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

“Qutub Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community,” the VHP spokesman told ANI.

Bansal also demanded all the 27 temples which were demolished in the past, be established again. “We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there,” he added.