New Delhi: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, TMC leader Bratya Basu on Thursday questioned why the prime minister was keen on linking Tagore with Gujarat when he is an universal poet.

Addressing a media briefing, Basu said, "Rabindranath Tagore is a 'viswakavi' (universal poet). Then why is the Prime Minister so enthused on establishing his (Tagore's) links with the state of Gujarat. It's unfair to limit the great bard's relevance to a particular region."

Slamming the prime minister, Basu further said, "PM claimed 'visva' means universal and is trying to apply that in context of acceptance in India. But can he practice this spirit of acceptance? What about cow vigilantes who beat people to death. Can he take responsibility for their actions as he preaches?"

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal’s Santiniketan, which is among the premium centres of learning and is closely associated with Rabindranath Tagore.

PM Modi said the founder of Visva Bharti University Rabindranath Tagore’s vision was the essence of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) and said the varsity embodied Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence with his guidance.

“Visva-Bharati is a venerable source of constant energy to the country,” he said.

He said Tagore and the institution he founded not only strengthened the spirit of nationalism but also promoted inclusiveness that strengthened “vishva bandhutva” (universital brotherhood).

Praising the institution for its remarkable achievements in varied fields like art and literature, and science and innovation, the prime minister urged its students to reach out to the artisans in the region to explore ways to find national and international markets for their produce.

“That will make them self-reliant. Atmanirbhar Bharat is the initiative for India’s prosperity which will aid in global prosperity,” he said.

Recalling India’s freedom struggle, Modi said,” Bhakti Movement united us, the Movement for Learning gave us intellectual strength and the Movement of Karma exemplified by the likes of Shivaji, Maharana Pratap and Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi gave us the courage to fight for our rights.”

Visva-Bharati, he said, is the embodiment of philosophy, vision and hard work of Guru Rabindranath Tagore.