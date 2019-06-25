New Delhi: A Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) jawan died after shooting himself outside the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

The RAC soldier was posted outside the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office. He succumbed to his injuries within a few minutes of shooting himself.

On Monday, a Selection Grade Constable of Jammu and Kashmir intelligence wing, identified as Arjun Dev, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the training centre in Sunjwan, Jammu and Kashmir.

In February, Sepoy Sandeep Singh of Punjab, posted at a transit camp in Panama Chowk in Jammu city, shot himself with his service rifle on Tuesday evening.

