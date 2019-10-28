Chennai: Rescue efforts continued for the fourth day on Monday to save a two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district.

The baby named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday at 5:30 pm. After the mishap, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Sujith had initially been trapped at a depth of around 26 feet but attempts to pull him up by knotting ropes around his hands led to him slipping to 70 feet. Authorities are now trying to dig a parallel tunnel, a metre wide and then connect via a horizontal passage.

“A parallel borewell is being dug…efforts are on…we have a technical team at the spot comprising officials from Larsen and Toubro, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited,” PTI quoted J Radhakrishnan, the principal secretary of the Disaster Management and Mitigation department as saying. “The chief minister has issued orders to ensure that rescue efforts be carried out without any hindrance.”

Wilson’s condition is unknown as officials lost contact with him on Saturday morning, but oxygen is being pumped to his location.

Ever since the borewell accident, #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith has been trending on social media, with people in the state and political leaders sending prayers online for the child.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and superstar South actors Kamal Haasan and Rajiniknath had offered prayers for Sujith Wilson’s safety

While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell since Friday. I pray that he will be rescued & reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest 🙏#savesurjeeth — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2019