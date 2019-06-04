New Delhi: In yet another jolt to the Congress, two of its heavyweight leaders from Maharashtra — Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Abdul Sattar formally quit the party on Tuesday. If reports are to be believed, around 10 Congress MLAs are likely to follow them, in the wake of party’s dismal performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Both Patil and Sattar are likely to join the ruling BJP. Reports suggest that Patil has been promised a cabinet berth by the saffron party. “I did not doubt High Command but the situation forced me to resign,”Patil said.

Earlier in March, Vikhe Patil had quit as Leader of Opposition. His son Sujay Vikhe Patil had defected to BJP from Congress before Lok Sabha Polls. He won with a margin of 2.81 lakh votes from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“State leadership was destroying the party in Maharashtra. Eight to 10 Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Disappointment with Congress leadership in state and their way of functioning are the reason behind our decision,” said Sattar while speaking to reporters.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance registered thumping victory by winning 41 seats whereas the NCP bagged four and the Congress had to settle with just one seat of the 48.