New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak & Tajik National University is jointly organising International Conference on 'FRAMEWORK OF ENGAGEMENT: AFGHANISTAN IN FOCUS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH ASIAN NATIONS' on March 04 & 05, 2022). On the Day 1 of the conference, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of Essel Group Dr Subhash Chandra shared his thoughts on radicalisation of young minds while speaking on 'De-radicalisation and peace in Central and South Asia through non-standard methods'.
Dr Subhash Chandra spoke on how radicalisation starts and how philosophical and psychological conditioning of the young mind takes place. Further, the Essel Group Chairman spoke on how radicalisation acts as the 1st step towards transforming a youth to take up arms and indulge into violence. He further said that listening to President of Tajikistan reminded him of Indian PM Narendra Modi.
Member of Parliament and Former External Affairs Minister MJ Akbar was also present during the conference. During his address, Akbar stressed on the need to differentiate between situation in Ukraine and Kabul.
Below are the points that MJ Akbar covered in the conference.
- I have seen women of Afghanistan to come from backward section to the mainstream.
- US & NATO forces left Afghanistan & now it’s a need to differentiate between Ukraine & Kabul. President Rahman Is known as father of independence in Tajikistan but He has also been a Guardian of security in the state.
- We think of 9/11, it began with the attack on a tower but it started when armed forces Talibani took over Afghanistan. Menazser Bhutto said Taliban is my children. First WW was the reason of second WW. Second WW emerged as Cold war and cold war gave birth to terrorism. The problem of first World War should be resolved that time only. We are facing issues due to past unresolved issues.
- Independence is not luxury its a responsibility. After US forces left Afghanistan. Msg gone to the world that America was not ready to stand with anyone and then Ukraine issue started. NATO & US won’t stand for them as well. Now it’s a firm message.
- Independence is important for Ukraine and Afghanistan as well. See, Dushanbe was a village in 1985 when I came here for the first time but now it’s a developed city of a developed nation, see the effect of independence. Japan and Germany will lead in future. Germany is militarised in WW2 but Today Germany and japan both are liberal democratic nation. Germany is the only country where share prizes hike during Ukraine issue.
- The new world order is going to demand equality towards all nation. India and Tajikistan can cooperate to make world safe and peaceful.
- In India, today There is balance of power. What we need is balance not just balance of power. Balance in each and every field.
- There is sunset began in Afghanistan but The story is not over. You will see the bright future of Afghanistan again.