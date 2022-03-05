New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak & Tajik National University is jointly organising International Conference on ‘FRAMEWORK OF ENGAGEMENT: AFGHANISTAN IN FOCUS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH ASIAN NATIONS’ on March 04 & 05, 2022). On the Day 1 of the conference, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of Essel Group Dr Subhash Chandra shared his thoughts on radicalisation of young minds while speaking on ‘De-radicalisation and peace in Central and South Asia through non-standard methods’.Also Read - Lata Didi Will Live Forever: Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Dr Subhash Chandra spoke on how radicalisation starts and how philosophical and psychological conditioning of the young mind takes place. Further, the Essel Group Chairman spoke on how radicalisation acts as the 1st step towards transforming a youth to take up arms and indulge into violence. He further said that listening to President of Tajikistan reminded him of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Member of Parliament and Former External Affairs Minister MJ Akbar was also present during the conference. During his address, Akbar stressed on the need to differentiate between situation in Ukraine and Kabul.

Below are the points that MJ Akbar covered in the conference.