New Delhi: As the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir became two separate Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, the name of Radio Kashmir was changed to All India Radio/Akashvani.

Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh have been renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh, respectively. — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

Instead of two channels Radio Kashmir Jammu and radio Kashmir Srinagar, now there are three channels: AIR Jammu, AIR Srinagar, AIR Leh. Radio Kashmir Jammu used to broadcast in Dogri, Urdu & Hindi and Radio Kashmir Srinagar in Kashmiri, Urdu & Hindi.

Radio Kashmir was established on July 1, 1948, when Sheikh Abdullah, then the Prime Minister of Kashmir, inaugurated the Radio Kashmir Srinagar station near the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar. J.N. Zutshi was the first Director-General of Radio Kashmir. Radio Kashmir Srinagar became most popular when Pushkar Bhan’s Zoon Dab was aired for more than nineteen years from the Radio Kashmir station.

After 1953, Radio Kashmir came under the control of All India Radio to counter Radio Azad Kashmir.

During floods in Srinagar in September 2014, it was said that Radio Kashmir Srinagar station was the only medium of communication between flood-affected victims and the Omar Abdullah-led government who also reached to affected through Radio Kashmir.