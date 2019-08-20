New Delhi: Akhilesh Singh, former Congress MLA who was popularly known as ‘Robin Hood of Rae Bareli’ passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He took his last breathe at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Hospital in Lucknow.

Reports said that his body will be taken to his village Lalupur in Rae Bareli where the cremation will be done later in the day.

The former MLA, a few day back, had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their decision on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, withdrawing Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

“I am not a Congressi, I am an Indian first and I would like to praise and thank PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370 and 35A. There are few things which are above party line and Congress people should understand that. Today the entire India has got freedom in real sense,” he had said.

Singh, a five-term legislator, had been battling cancer since the past few years. He was a popular leader in Rae Bareli who won the seat on a Congress ticket once, Peace Party ticket once and as an independent candidate several times.

His daughter, Aditi Singh, now represents Congress form the Rae Bareli (Sadar) seat. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, she he won from the constituency with a margin of about 95,000 votes.