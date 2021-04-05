New Delhi: Soon after the French publication claimed Rafale manufacturers bribed a “middleman” in India for the delivery of Rafale jets, the BJP retorted saying the reports are “completely baseless”. Addressing a press briefing, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal, stressing that even the Supreme Court had rejected a demand for a probe in the purchase of the fighter aircraft and the CAG also found nothing wrong. Also Read - Rafale Deal: Dassault Paid 1 Million Euros to Indian Middleman As Gift, Claims French Report

Responding to a question about the Congress' attack on the Modi government over the bribe allegations, the Union minister the opposition party made it a big issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost badly.

He said the allegations of corruption were "completely baseless" and suggested that a report in the French media about the alleged financial irregularity in the deal may be due to "corporate rivalry" in that country.

The Congress on Monday sought a thorough probe in the Rafale defence deal and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a French media report claimed that 1.1 million euros were paid to a “middleman” by the aircraft manufacturer.

He noted that Sushen Gupta, the middleman whose name has cropped up in the French report on the Rafale deal, was arrested in the AgustaWestland case by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019.

“The Congress is raising the Rafale issue again. It lost in the Supreme Court. They campaigned in the 2019 polls on the Rafale issue, threw all kinds of abuses at the prime minister and still lost. How many seats did it get,” Prasad said.

As per the publication in “Mediapart”, Dassault bribed a middleman in India as a gift just after India and France signed the deal for 36 Rafale jets. However, the company claimed the money was used to pay for the manufacture of 50 replicas of Rafale jets “even though the inspectors were given no proof that these models were made”, the report stated.

The allegations were first uncovered by the French agency Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA) during their audit of Dassault. However, the report said AFA decided not to refer the case to prosecutors.