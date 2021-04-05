New Delhi: A French publication has claimed that Dassault, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jet allegedly paid one million Euros to a middleman in India as a gift just after India and France signed the deal for 36 Rafale jets. According to the French report published in “Mediapart”, the claim has been made citing an investigation by the country’s anti-corruption agency that the middleman is accused of money-laundering in India in another defence deal. Also Read - Fourth Batch of 3 Rafale Jets Arrive in India From France | See Photos, Video

Dassault reportedly claimed the money was used to pay for the manufacture of 50 replicas of Rafale jets.

"The company said the money was used to pay for the manufacture of 50 large replica models of Rafale jets, even though the inspectors were given no proof that these models were made," the French publication reported.

As per the report, the allegations were first uncovered by the French agency Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA) during their audit of Dassault. However, the report said AFA decided not to refer the case to prosecutors.

“As they combed through the 2017 accounts, the AFA inspectors raised an eyebrow when they came across an item of expenditure costing 508,925 euros and entered under the heading ‘gifts to clients’,” the AFA report said.

French investigators were provided with an invoice from Indian company Defsys Solution, which is one of the subcontractors of Dassault in India. Defsys is run by Sushen Gupta, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

The report said Dassault allegedly tried to justify “the larger than usual gift” with an invoice from Defsys dated March 30, 2017.

The invoice indicated Defsys was paid 50 per cent of an order worth 1,017,850 Euros for the manufacture of 50 dummy models of the Rafale jets. Each model was priced at over 20,000 Euros.

“Dassault supplied the AFA with a ‘proforma invoice’ dated March 30, 2017 which was supplied by an Indian company called Defsys Solutions. This invoice, which related to 50 per cent of the total order, was for the manufacture of 50 models of the Rafale C, with a price per unit of €20,357,” the AFA report said.