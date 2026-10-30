Rafale Marine jet lands on INS Vikrant for the first time, on first attempt | Video

On October 29, a Rafale Marine fighter jet landed on INS Vikrant for the first time. The point of the trials is to check that the aircraft and the carrier work well together, and to lay the groundwork for putting it into service.

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Rafale marine fighter jets have made a successful debut landing on INS Vikrant. ANI

A Rafale Marine fighter jet landed on India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for the first time on October 29, completing the landing on its first attempt.

The touchdown moves the Rafale Marine a step closer to joining the Navy’s carrier fleet. Flight trials have been under way in Goa to work out what changes are needed for it to operate from INS Vikrant, sources said.

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The trials area aimed at validating the aircraft’s compatibility with the carrier and preparing for its deployment.

#WATCH | A Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landed on board the Indian Navy’s indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt on 29 Oct 26. The ongoing trials mark the first steps towards operationalisation of the aircraft in the Indian Navy. (Source: Indian Navy) — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

India-France Rafale deal

Back on April 28, 2025, India struck a deal worth around Rs 63,000 crore with France for 26 Rafale aircraft for the Navy. Twenty-two of them are single-seat fighters and four are twin-seat trainers, and the package also covers weapons, simulators, training, associated equipment and logistics support.

According to some reports, the deliveries are scheduled to be completed by 2030, with personnel undergoing training in France and India.

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The deal isn’t only about buying jets. It also includes technology transfer so indigenous weapons can be integrated into the aircraft, plus fuselage production for the Rafale in India and MRO facilities for engines, sensors and weapons, all part of the Rs 63,000 crore package.