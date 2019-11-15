New Delhi: As the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal, Utpar Parrikar, son of later BJP leader and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, stating that ‘he did all this as part of ill-planned political game’.

Lambasting the Congress leader on Twitter, the former Goa CM’s son said,”Rafale verdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for Rahul Gandhi. I can give benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of Ill-planned political game, just the way he used visit to my ailing father for politics.”

Rafale verdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for Rahul Gandhi. I can give benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of Ill-planned political game, just the way he used visit to my ailing father for politics.

hard evidence I'll give benefit of doubt and wish he learned thing or two from this saga.

Notably, Utpal was referring to Gandhi’s visit to ailing Manohar Parrikar, then chief minister of Goa, at latter’s office in the Goa Assembly building earlier this year. Following his 15-minute talk with the then Goa CM, Gandhi had alleged that ‘Parrikar told him during their meeting that he was kept in the dark by PM Modi about the changes being introduced in the Rafale deal’.

“Friends, the ex-defence minister Parrikar clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Narendra Modi to benefit Anil Ambani,” the Congress leader had stated in January.

The claim was strongly rebutted by Parrikar then. “I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, now did we discuss anything related to it”, the former Goa CM had said in a letter to Gandhi.

Earlier on Thursday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed a bunch of petitions to review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

Dismissing the petitions seeking court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of jets, the top court said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. It had also said that it was not their job to go into the issue of pricing of the fighter planes. Besides outgoing CJI Gogoi, the bench also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph.