Rafting Activities Shut in Rishikesh, Ganga Nears Danger Mark in Haridwar Amid Heavy Rainfall

On Saturday, parts of Haridwar city got waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since late night. Areas like Jwalapur, Kankhal, Ranipur Maud, Roshanabad in the city have been affected.

Rishikesh: The Ganga River is flowing less than two meters from the warning level mark in Haridwar owing to the heavy rainfalls. To avoid any untoward incident, the authorities have decided to shut down the rafting operations. The officials have informed that all the flood control check posts, barrages, and disaster management teams are on alert, with district officials keeping a tab on the situation round the clock.

Rafting has been closed till further directives in the Ganga stretch falling in Pauri, Tehri and Dehradun districts near Rishikesh.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Narendranagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Devendra Negi has said that as it is risky to continue rafting owing to incessant rainfall in the Garhwal division, river rafting and related adventure in and around Ganga has been prohibited till further directives.

According to the Bhimgoda Barrage River water level data, Ganga was flowing at 291.80metres on Monday morning, which is just 1.20m less than the warning level (293 m).

On Saturday, parts of Haridwar city got waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since late night. Areas like Jwalapur, Kankhal, Ranipur Maud, Roshanabad in the city have been affected. Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Puran Singh Rana said that the district administration is taking stock of the damage caused by rainfall. Though no casualties have been reported, the district disaster management team has been alerted, he said.

“There has been heavy rainfall since morning. This has led to many parts getting waterlogged. This may be because the drainage system has not been cleaned up. A shop’s boundary wall broke. We visited different parts of Haridwar City, and some people’s houses were flooded. We will be providing them with gratuitous relief. The district disaster management team has been alerted. The damage is being assessed,” the SDM said.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, one of the residents whose house got impacted said, “The Ganga river overflowed owing to the rain. The sewerage was blocked which led to waterlogging. Water entered our houses. We had put up matresses at our entrances but could this did not prevent water from entering our houses.”

Speaking about the waterlogging, Bharadwaj said, “From 6 am to 10 am all the people were involved in taking out water from theri homes. Now that the water level has come down people are relieved.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.