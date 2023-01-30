Home

RaGa Begins Battle For 2024 With ‘Snow-Capped’ Speech In Srinagar

Though the success of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that began on September 7, 2022 will be judged by the result of the state polls in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 3,570-km journey created a massive buzz on Monday when Rahul was seen braving heavy snowfall at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several opposition parties shared the stage with Gandhi and other Congress leaders amid snowfall to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several opposition parties shared the stage with Gandhi and other Congress leaders amid snowfall to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle & not on foot. 3-4 days back, admin told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me…I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red: Rahul Gandhi,in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/1GH6LmSQ3k — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023



Meanwhile, addressing the rally as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Rahul said, “Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on…I hugged them…They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn’t have food. I thought that if they’re not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn’t wear the same…”

BHARAT JODO YATRA ENDS

After covering 3,970 km in 12 states, and two Union territories in nearly five months, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Yatra which started on September 7 ended on January 30 in Srinagar. As a part of the Yatra, Rahul held over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions. Earlier in the day, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ camp site at in Panthachowk.