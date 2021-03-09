New Delhi: Had Jyotiraditya Scindia remained in the Congress party he would have become a chief minister but now the former has become a ‘backbencher’ in the BJP, Rahul Gandhi reportedly said yesterday. Addressing the executive committee meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, the former party president reportedly claimed that Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with grand old party workers but he chose a different path by joining the BJP, ‘where he can never be the chief minister’. Notably, Scindia, once a close aide of Gandhi, had left the party along with some legislators loyal to him to join the BJP. This led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh early last year. Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

His remarks triggered a meme fest on social media. Taking a dig at Gandhi, netizens reminded him of Sachin Pilot. “Dear Rahul Gandhi, please let us know as to when “Sachin Pilot” will become CM of Rajasthan. Or is he going to be a backbencher just the way you believe “Scindia” is in BJP? asked one of the Twitter users. Also Read - 'Absolutely, It Was A Mistake': Rahul Gandhi On Emergency

Take a look at some of the memes here: Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Gets Late For Assam Rally, Runs To Stage; BJP Says 'Congress Always Late' | VIDEO

Forget Scindia and recognise Sachin Pilot, he is still in Congress as of now. Project Sachin Pilot as CM candidate. https://t.co/GKQcyUa9Kn — Erika Fernandes (@EricaFarnandis) March 9, 2021

I genuinely believe that the only person to have struggled more than Ananya Pandey is our very own Dear Rahul Gandhi Adding a video of him where he can be seen memorizing his speeches. The struggle is real. Sachin Pilot & Jyotiraditya Scindia are jealous of this REAL TALENT. pic.twitter.com/xGKc08lCRC — Peter Prabhakar (@HouseOfFakts) March 9, 2021

Just like you made Sachin Pilot CM of Rajasthan 😎 https://t.co/q4RO3qKl2S — Rebel (@IndianaPrash) March 9, 2021

Scindia could have become CM with Congress, but has become backbencher in BJP: Rahul Gandhi Meanwhile sachin pilot to Scindia pic.twitter.com/vqW9XzTnL9 — Memester 🚬 (@meme_kalakar) March 9, 2021

However, IYC president B V Srinivas denied that Gandhi made any reference to Scindia and claimed it was not correct’. He said Gandhi told the youth that ‘anyone who wanted to join or quit the party was free to do so’, as he urged them to continue their fight against the RSS-BJP ideology and not fear anyone.

Sources, on the other hand, said he told the youth leaders that the coming days belonged to them and they should remain lo yal to the party and continue their fight against the BJP/RSS and work hard for the party which was “observing” them and their contribution. He said politics was a long process and one who worked sincerely for the party and remained loyal would get rewarded. “I will continue to fight these forces. I do not fear from anyone, Gandhi said at the closed-door gathering,” the source said.