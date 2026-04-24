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Big blow to AAP: Raghav Chadha, 6 Rajya Sabha MPs merge with BJP. Who are they?

Big blow to AAP: Raghav Chadha, 6 Rajya Sabha MPs merge with BJP. Who are they?

Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP have announced their decision to join hands with the BJP. According to Chadha, more than two-thirds of the 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are part of the decision to switch to the BJP.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, centre, adddresses a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. PTI

Raghav Chadha on Friday announced the decision to leave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with six other MPs and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes just days after Raghav Chadha was removed from the party’s post of Rajya Sabha deputy leader. He was replaced by Ashok Mittal, who is also a member merging with the BJP.

The six leaders who will be joining the BJP, along with Raghav Chadha from AAP, include Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney, and Swati Maliwal. According to Chadha, more than two-thirds of the 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are part of the decision to switch to the BJP.

Here’s all you need to know about the MPs who have decided to switch to the BJP.

Raghav Chadha

Chadha entered the Rajya Sabha in 2022 as one of the youngest representatives from Punjab. Before becoming an MP, he served as an MLA in Delhi and is a chartered accountant by profession. He has been associated with AAP for over 15 years, but the party removed him from the position of Rajya Sabha deputy leader last month. The party said that he was wasting Parliament’s time by raising ‘soft’ issues.

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Also Read: Raghav Chadha joins BJP days after feud with Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘Aam Aadmi Party has lost its way’

Ashok Mittal

Ashok Mittal is the founder of the renowned Lovely Professional University (LPU). He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 and has held leadership roles within AAP’s parliamentary wing. The party named him as Raghav Chadha’s successor after removing the latter from the position last month.

Sandeep Pathak

An academic who transitioned into politics, he is widely seen as AAP’s chief strategist and organisation builder. Since becoming a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in 2022, he has played a crucial role in running party operations.

Harbhajan Singh

The former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is a member of the AAP. He began his journey as an international cricket player who was widely known for his off-spin bowling and legendary sports career. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in November 2025.

Rajinder Gupta

Industrialist Rajinder Gupta founded Trident Group and serves as its chairman emeritus. With interests across textiles, paper and chemicals, the conglomerate has made him a prominent business figure. He has been representing Punjab in the Rajya Sabha since November 2025.

Vikram Sahney

Elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab on an AAP ticket in 2022, Sahney is known as a businessman and social worker and has been conferred the Padma Shri.

Swati Maliwal

Maliwal is a former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). She is known for her activism on women’s rights and safety. She entered the Rajya Sabha in 2024, representing Delhi.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal Targets AAP Through Cryptic ‘Chirharan’ Post After Bibhav Kumar Secures Bail from SC

What is the Constitution’s Tenth Schedule?

As per the Constitution’s Tenth Schedule, a Rajya Sabha member can escape anti-defection disqualification only if two-thirds of their party’s legislators support a merger with another political party.

Stressing the point at a press conference and in a post on X, Chadha said, “We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Who are the remaining AAP Rajya Sabha MPs?

With seven Rajya Sabha MPs deciding to join the BJP, AAP is now left with only three representatives in the Upper House. These include Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta, and Balbir Singh Sicchewal.

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