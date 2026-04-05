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Fact Check: Did Raghav Chadha delete old X posts critical of PM Modi and the BJP, as claimed by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj? Heres the truth

Fact Check: Did Raghav Chadha delete old X posts critical of PM Modi and the BJP, as claimed by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj? Here’s the truth

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that the party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has deleted posts criticising PM Modi and the BJP amid the ongoing tussle between the party and Chadha. Here is all you need to know about the claim

The allegations come at a time when an ongoing rift between the party and the Rajya Sabha MP is underway.

Amid the ongoing tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, the party has now claimed that it may be leaning towards the Bharatiya Janata Party. AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP has removed his earlier social media posts that criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

On Saturday, Bharadwaj claimed that a number of Chadha’s posts on X, previously referenced by AAP leaders, were no longer visible. He said keyword searches for “BJP” and “Modi” failed to bring up earlier critical comments.

He further alleged, “Only two posts mentioning Modi remain, and both praise the prime minister.”

The allegations come at a time when an ongoing rift between the party and the Rajya Sabha MP, which became public after AAP removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Upper House on Thursday.

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What did Saurabh Bharadwaj say?

In a post on social media platform X, Bharadwaj pointed out how Chadha has deleted the posts criticising the BJP and PM Modi. He further suggested that the chaNges to Chadha’s social media presence were deliberate. Describing it as ‘more than a routine clean up’, he said Chadha had reshaped his public profile on the platform.

Raghav Chaddha has deleted all his earlier posts on X that were critical of Modi or BJP. As suggested by some on X, I searched Raghav’s timeline for “BJP” or “Modi” There are no critical posts there. This means he has deleted all his earlier posts too. The only 2 posts with… pic.twitter.com/R7a8fH1LT8 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 4, 2026

“Raghav Chadha, who was once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has completely erased his old image and presented a new, polished version of himself, like one put through a washing machine,” Bharadwaj said. He further stated that the manner in which the timeline had been altered pointed to careful planning. “The way Chadha’s timeline has been systematically altered reflects the level of preparation behind it,” he said.

AAP has also accused the young MP of avoiding direct criticism of the central government in the Parliament and engaging instead in what it described as ‘soft PR’.

How did Chadha react?

Chadha has denied the allegations, calling them ‘lies’ and stating that his responsibility is to raise issues in the Parliament rather than create disruption. “I went to Parliament to raise people’s issues and not create a ruckus,” Chadha said.

On investigation, it was found that Bharadwaj’s claim was true and Chadha had indeed deleted the posts criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What did AAP do?

On Thursday, AAP wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking the removal of MP Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House. It recommended MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.

According to insiders, Chadha was missing at several crucial junctures, such as the AAP’s show of strength following the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in late February, and has since grown increasingly distant from the party’s leadership.

Party insiders pointed out that going forward, Chadha was likely not to be formally suspended from the party to ‘keep him from martyr status’ and would be allowed to continue as one of its 10 MPs in the Council of States till he chose to.

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