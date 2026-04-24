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Raghav Chadha joins BJP days after feud with Arvind Kejriwal, says Aam Aadmi Party has lost its way

Raghav Chadha joins BJP days after feud with Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘Aam Aadmi Party has lost its way’

Former AAP leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha announced that he will join BJP on Friday in a press conference.

Raghav Chadha has announced his decision to join the BJP. Image Courtesy: ANI screengrab/X

A major political crisis has hit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has announced his decision to leave the party. Along with Chadha, two other MPs, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, are also joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Directly targeting his former party, Chadha said that the Aam Aadmi Party has now completely deviated from its core principles. Chadha also stated that other party leaders including Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal are also set to join the BJP.

Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

At the press conference Chadha said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain.”

He further said, “Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.”

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