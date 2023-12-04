Home

Raghav Chadha’s Rajya Sabha Suspension Revoked, Here’s What Happened During Winter Session

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who had been suspended from Rajya Sabha has finally been given 'good news' as his suspension has been revoked. Read to know what all happened at the Rajya Sabha Winter Session Day 1..

Raghav Chadha (ANI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, is suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for a very long time now and today, on Day 1 of the Rajya Sabha Winter Session 2023, the leader has finally been ‘freed’ of this suspension. Even though the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha held AAP MP guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media and of adding names of members in the proposed select panel without their consent, his suspension was revoked through a motion. Read to know what all happened during the first day of the Parliament Winter Session 2023..

Raghav Chadha Rajya Sabha Suspension Revoked

A motion to end his suspension was moved in the house by BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao, which was adopted by a voice vote, that said his suspension so far is “sufficient punishment” for him. Moving the motion, GVL Narsimha Rao said, “That this house resolves that Shri Raghav Chadha, member, be held guilty of breach of privileges, and the suspension suffered by him so far be taken as sufficient punishment and the house may consider discontinuance of suspension of Shri Raghav Chadha, member, from the service of the Council from this day.” After the motion was adopted, Dhankhar announced that Chadha can now attend the House proceedings.

AAP Leader Held Guilty Of These Charges

Ahead of the motion, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “the committee after deep and thoughtful consideration finds Raghav Chadha finds guilty of both the charges.” “Charge one (is) that he intentionally and deliberately presented misleading facts to the media, misinterpreted proceedings of the council, resulting in affront to the authority of Chairman Rajya Sabha and engaged in outrageous defiance of the resolutions of the house and directives of the honourable chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” Dhankhar said while reading out the report. Earlier, Elamaram Kareem presented the report of the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha in the House. The Chairman also said that Chadha was also found guilty of the charges of adding names of members to the proposed select committee of the House without their consent.

Why Was Raghav Chadha Suspended?

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct” following a motion by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The motion was passed by a voice vote. Four MPs– Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin– had alleged that the AAP leader included their names in a motion moved against the Delhi Services Bill on August 7 without asking their permission. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar forwarded the complaints of the MPs to the House privileges committee for further inquiry into the matter.

(Inputs from PTI)

