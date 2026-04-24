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Raghav Chadha thanks Kejriwal, but laments It had become impossible to work in AAP | Top quotes

Raghav Chadha thanks Kejriwal, but laments ‘It had become impossible to work in AAP’ | Top quotes

Raghav Chadha takes an exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He made the announcement in a press conference on Friday. Here, we take you through his top quotes.

(Image: ANI)

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: In a major update, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. The announcement was made in a press conference. Along with Raghav Chadha, two other MPs, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, have also made the major decision of joining the BJP. He accused AAP of working for its personal interests now and emphasised being the right man in the wrong party. The other leaders who have joined the BJP along with Raghav Chadha are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, as announced in the press conference. Here, we take you through the top quotes used by Raghav Chadha in the address.

‘Gave 15 years of my youth’

The former AAP leader mentioned that he gave 15 years of his youth to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has now shifted away from the moral and ethical values. He alleged that the party is now working for its personal benefits.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain,” he said.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha joins BJP days after feud with Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘Aam Aadmi Party has lost its way’

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Raghav Chadha on being in the wrong party

In the press conference, Raghav Chadha highlighted that many people have been trying to tell him for years that he’s the right person working in the wrong party. Furthermore, he stated that he has decided to step out of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.” said he.

#WATCH | 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP. AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, “There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya… pic.twitter.com/mn4kuYs2ht — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

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