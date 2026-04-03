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Raghav Chadhas FIRST REACTION after AAP drops him from Rajya Sabha, says Have I done something…

Raghav Chadha’s FIRST REACTION after AAP drops him from Rajya Sabha, says ‘Have I done something…’

Raghav Chadha’s FIRST REACTION after AAP drops him from Rajya Sabha, says ‘Have I done something…’

Raghav Chadha’s FIRST REACTION after AAP drops him from Rajya Sabha, says ‘Am silenced not …’

New Delhi: After being dropped from the Rajya Sabha deputy leader post by the AAP, MP Raghav Chadha issued his first remarks on Friday. Expressing his dissatisfaction, he asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party if it was a crime to raise issues related to public interest in the Upper House of Parliament.

What Did Raghav Chadha Say?

Chadha took to X and stated that he raised issues that are rarely discussed in the Upper House.

“Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I raise issues of the public. I raise topics that are rarely discussed in Parliament. Is it a crime to raise the issues of the people or to speak on public issues? Have I done something wrong? I am asking this question today because Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadha from speaking in Parliament,” Raghav Chadha.

Silenced, not defeated My message to the ‘aam aadmi’

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खामोश करवाया गया हूँ, हारा नहीं हूँ ‘आम आदमी’ को मेरे संदेश pic.twitter.com/poUwxsu0S3 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 3, 2026

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AAP Removed Raghav Chadha As Party’s Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader

On Thursday, the party wrote a letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat requesting Chadha be removed from the Deputy Leader post. The party proposed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as Raghav’s successor.

“Why would someone want to stop me from speaking? I always speak for ‘aam aadmi’ (common man). I spoke about expensive food being sold at airports, raised issues of gig workers. I raised the issue of food adulteration. Raked up issues of toll plaza and bank loots, taxpayers, prepaid mobile plans and many others in the Rajya Sabha. These discussions helped aam aadmi, but how did these issues affect Aam Aadmi Party?” Raghav asked.

I Am Silenced, Not Defeated

Reacting to people who are behind his Rajya Sabha snub, Chadha said, “I am silenced, not defeated”.

Raghav, one of the youngest parliamentarians of the country, held major responsibilities with AAP, specially in Punjab and Delhi.

AAP Denied Claims Of Restricting Raghav Chadha From Speaking In Parliament

AAP leaders have rejected the claims that Chadha was prevented from speaking in the Upper House under the party MP quota.

“Everyone gets time to speak in our party; it is a democratic process. Raghav Chadha will also be given time to speak in the Rajya Sabha in the future,” Mittal said.

This came at a time when Chadha was silent on the party-related issues. He was also absent from several Kejriwal-led events. He was abroad for medical reasons when Kejriwal and other leaders were arrested. They were arrested in connection with the excise policy case last year.

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