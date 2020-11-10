New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which went to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3, will begin at 8 AM. Also Read - Bakhri Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Will BJP’s Ramshankar Paswan Defeat CPI’s Suryakant Paswan?

Dominated by Yadavs for years, the Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency is considered as RJD bastion as the seat has been represented by several stalwarts—From Lalu Prasad Yadav to Rabri Devi to Tejashwi Yadav. Also Read - Arrah Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Start at 8 AM

This year, the seat saw triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Also Read - Samastipur Assembly Constituency Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Will JDU’s Ashwamedh Devi Defeat RJD’s Md. Shaheen?

Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi is the sitting MLA from Raghopur. He had defeated Satish Kumar Yadav of BJP in 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.