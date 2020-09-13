New Delhi: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sunday. He was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The veteran leader was admitted to AIIMS for about a week after developing post-COVID complications. His condition deteriorated considerably last night. At 11.56 pm, he was put on ventilator. Also Read - 'Void in Political Sphere of Bihar And Country': Tributes Pour in For Veteran Leader Raghuvansh Singh

Expressing grief over his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the former RJD leader's death has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country.

He had resigned from the primary membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Thursday. Singh, a staunch loyalist of the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, whom he supported in thick and thin, ran afoul with the party a few months ago when murmurs about mafia don turned politician Rama Singh, his rival in Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, led him to resign from the post of the national vice-president.

A couple of days ago, his hand-written note addressed to Yadav declaring that he has had enough went viral on the social media. On the same day, the RJD supremo sent a letter to Singh from Ranchi, making an emotional appeal to his companion for over three decades not to leave the party.

Often called the architect of the MNREGA scheme, which was floated when he was the Union minister for rural development, Singh had been in political wilderness for sometime, having lost two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019 from Vaishali which he has represented in the Lok Sabha a record five times.