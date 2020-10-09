New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his suggestion that wind turbines can be used to generate clean drinking water, oxygen and energy. “The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him,” Rahul tweeted along with a video of the prime minister’s interaction with a CEO of a wind energy company. Also Read - Farm Bills: 'Rahul is Not Even Aware if Onions Are Grown Inside Soil or Outside', MP CM on Congress' Protest

Notably, in the video, the prime minister is heard suggesting the CEO to make use of wind turbines to produce not just energy but also oxygen and clean drinking water from thin air.

This evoked sharp reactions from BJP leaders who felt Rahul Gandhi needed to read scientific papers. Hitting back at Gandhi, union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Nobody around Rahul Gandhi has the guts to tell him that he doesn't understand. He mocks PM Narendra Modi's ideas when the CEO of the world's leading company endorses them." He also tagged a news report with his tweet that says wind turbines create water from thin air.

The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him. pic.twitter.com/ppUeBeGwpk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2020

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Gandhi in a tweet, saying, “Rahul ji tomorrow morning please get up at night and read the two scientific papers that I have attached herewith. Though I’m sure you won’t understand the complexity of the subject…”

He also attached news reports that said wind turbines create water from thin air and another saying wind turbine makes 1,000 litres of clean water a day in the desert.

This was followed by a attack by BJP’s head of social media department Amit Malviya. “There is no cure for ignorance and entitlement. Entitled brat Rahul thinks everyone around the world is as clueless as he is… He mocks PM’s ideas when CEO of world’s leading wind energy company terms them inspirational! Watch the last bit of the video he himself has posted…,” he said in a tweet.

Smriti Irani also launched a scathing attack on Gandhi. “They say ignorance is bliss, but rarely in Indian politics has an individual made a conscious effort to sustain his ignorance. It seems the real danger to the Congress flourishes unabashedly and no one seems to have the guts to tell the Yuvraj otherwise,” she tweeted.