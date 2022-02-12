Mumbai: Prominent industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj group Rahul Bajaj on Saturday passed away due to illness at his home in Pune. Confirming the news, Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman of Ruby Hall Clinic said Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, at 2:30 PM and he was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last one month.Also Read - Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Group, Dies at 83 in Pune

Giving details, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said the funeral of Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj will be held with full state honours on Sunday. Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal. Also Read - Maharashtra Farmer Turns 'Lakhpati' With ₹15 Lakh in Jan Dhan Account, Builds 'Dream' House; Later Bank Calls it A 'MISTAKE'

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled his demise and said Bajaj was passionate about its priorities. “His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector…,” President Kovind tweeted. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1: Polling For First Phase Ends; 57.79% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

PM Modi expressed condolence and said Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

Executive chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Majumdar Shaw said in a tweet that she was “devastated” at Bajaj’s death and that the nation had lost a “great son” and a “nation builder”.

Managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak described Bajaj as “bold and fearless” who “spoke truth to power”. Mr Bajaj will be missed, he tweeted.

Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka terms Bajaj’s demise as “cracking” of Indian business’ “spine”, while calling him a “visionary”, whose death marks the end of an era.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and several other leaders took to social media to express their shock and grief on the death of the veteran business leader. Gadkari tweeted his heartfelt tributes to Mr Bajaj, adding that he had known the former Bajaj Group chairman for many years.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that he was “deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology – a Bajaj Bike!”

Rahul Bajaj: Personal profile

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj headed the Bajaj group of companies which have presence across segments such as automobiles, general and life insurance, investment and consumer finance, home appliances, electric lamps, wind energy, special alloy and stainless steel, material handling equipment and travel.

After taking charge of the Bajaj group business in 1965, Rahul Bajaj led it to the growth path. He steered the diversified entity during India’s transition from a closed economy to a liberalised one and drove the company to expand its product portfolio with the Bajaj brand finding foothold in global markets while warding off emerging competition from Japanese motorcycle makers that challenged the Bajaj Auto’s scooters.

Under his stewardship, flagship firm Bajaj Auto saw its turnover growing to Rs 12,000 crore from just Rs 7.2 crore with the firm’s scooters becoming the mainstay.

The company’s Bajaj Chetak scooter became an aspirational symbol for the middle class Indian families then, with the ‘Humara Bajaj’ tune becoming synonymous with their hopes of a better future.

Recipient of many awards: Rahul Bajaj was the recipient of many awards, including the Padma Bhushan and honorary doctorates from many universities. He also held many other positions, including the chairman of Indian Airlines and chairman of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He was also a former chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum and a former member of the South Asia advisory board of Harvard Business School.