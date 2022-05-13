New Delhi: The wife of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, said there is a possibility that the people in his office may have “conspired” with the militants to kill him. Meenakshi Bhat said her husband, a government employee in Chadoora, wanted to be transferred to the district headquarter as he felt “insecure” in the Budgam office.Also Read - Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists at Government Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

She said that she suspects that “some people within his office conspired with the terrorists”. “He used to say everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him. Yet nobody protected him, they (terrorists) must’ve asked someone about him, otherwise, how would they’ve known,” Meenakshi Bhat was quoted as saying in a report by India Today.

Meenakshi Bhat said her husband had pleaded the local administration on several occasion to transfer him to the district headquarter. “But despite repeated pleas, he was not transferred,” she said.

The father of Rahul Bhat has demanded a probe in connection to the incident. “First, they asked who Rahul Bhat is and then they shot him. We want inquiry. There was a PS 100 ft away. There must have been security at office but nobody was there. They should check CCTV footage,” the father of Rahul Bhat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rahul Bhat killing: Protests erupt in Jammu and Kashmir

Protests erupted across various areas in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday against the killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Budgam district. The Jammu and Kashmir Police used tear gas and mild lathi-charge to disperse the protest carried out by the Kashmiri Pandit employees against the killing of their colleague by terrorists in Budgam district.

The protesting Pandit employees were marching towards the Srinagar International Airport when police intercepted their march and used a few tear smoke shells and mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

The protesting Pandit employees were from Sheikhpora-Budgam migrant colony. They shouted slogans seeking the arrest and punishment to the killers of Rahul Bhat. The protesters said that they were waiting for Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha till 11 am and as he didn’t turn up, they decided to march towards the airport to lodge their protest.

The protesters said that they had informed the administration and police that the Lt. Governor should visit the spot and give them an assurance about their protection and ensure that the culprits involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat would not be spared.

Rahul Bhat: Last rites performed today

The last rites of Rahut Bhat were performed at Bantalab on Friday in presence of police officers and family members. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa were present at the cremation ground for the last rites.

J&K | Last rites of Rahul Bhat, an employee of Chadoora Tehsil office, conducted in Bantalab. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, & Dy Commissioner Avny Lavasa reach the cremation ground. He was shot at by terrorists at Tehsil office in Budgam y'day. pic.twitter.com/o1jMrzE8nf — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Rahul Bhat an employee of Chadoora Tehsil office was shot at by terrorists, in what appeared to be a targeted killing, at the Tehsil office in Budgam on Thursday. He was brought to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared dead.

On Thurday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the “barbaric killing”. “I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J-K government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief”, the Office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that preliminary investigation revealed that two terrorists were involved in the heinous crime and have used pistols for committing the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)