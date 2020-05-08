New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the government must “give transparency” on its exit plan after the lockdown is lifted on May 17. He also called upon the Centre to devolve power, and make states and district-magistrates partners in decision-making. Also Read - Aurangabad Train Accident: 'Shocked, Ashamed,' Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Migrants, Criticises Govt Over Failed Strategy

"The lockdown is not an on/off switch and it is a transition which requires cooperation of all – Centre, states, district magistrates and the people of India," Gandhi said addressing a press conference via video conference.

"We need to decentralise power in dealing with the virus. If we keep this fight only in PMO, we will lose. The PM must devolve power. If we centralise, there will be a calamity. PM has to trust chief ministers and chief ministers have to trust district magistrates," he said.

Gandhi also urged the government to tell the people what criteria it would use to open the lockdown or continue it post May 17.

Yesterday, Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi came down heavily on the Centre, asking the criteria government was using to judge the lockdown extention.

“What after May 17? And After May 17th, How? What criteria is the government using to judge how long the lockdown will continue,” Sonia Gandhi had asked during a video-conferencing session with the chief ministers of party-run states.

On May 6, hour after the Central government had increased the petrol and diesel price across the country, the Congress called the move ‘economically anti-national’ and urged the government to share 75 per cent of the revenue with states so that people were not burdened. The Congress leader further alleged that the manner in which illegally and forcibly this recovery is being made is inhumane, cruel and insensitive.