After touching 10 million followers on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked his followers and said that he would be celebrating the “milestone” in Amethi.

Taking to his Twitter page, Gandhi wrote, “10 Million Twitter followers – thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today.”

Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, is still far behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi who joined Twitter in January 2009 and has 48.5 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

This is Gandhi’s first visit to Amethi after he lost the parliamentary constituency to Union Minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections. He had been representing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

Rahul Gandhi with workers of Congress party, in Amethi. This is his first visit to the constituency, post the loss in Lok Sabha elections 2019. pic.twitter.com/SUExmbhNly — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2019

According to party leaders, Gandhi will attend a closed-door meeting of party workers at the Nirmala Institute of Women’s Education in the afternoon at Gauriganj in Amethi.

Currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, Gandhi had last Wednesday publicly announced his resignation as the party’s president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for “hard decisions” to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the “failure” of 2019.

The 49-year-old leader, who has been adamant on his decision to quit as party president since May 25, two days after the results in which his party won 52 seats, also stressed on the need for the Congress to “radically transform itself”.

He succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi as Congress president in December 2017 and his major success at the helm of the 133-year-old party was winning three Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

