New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday for fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Congress said lakhs of party workers across the country will hold peaceful protests today against the "anti-youth" 'Agnipath' scheme and the Modi government's "vendetta politics" in targeting Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, for questioning in the National Herald case. Today is the fourth day of his questioning by the agency.

Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy, and KC Venugopal held a ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday against Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning and Agnipath Scheme. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi Diagnosed With Fungal Infection Post-COVID, Rahul Gandhi At Delhi Hospital To Meet Ailing Mother

Delhi | Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and #AgnipathScheme

A delegation of Congress leaders will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind to bring to his notice the alleged manhandling and harassment of party MPs by the Delhi Police during their protests against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

After three straight days of questioning, the ED had allowed Gandhi’s request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s hospitalisation, officials had said on Thursday.

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal and Ramesh, are set to meet meet Kovind and apprise him about the “unprovoked manhandling” of party MPs, which it alleged was in violation of all democratic norms.

Separate delegations of Congress leaders have already met Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and have sought action for violation of the rights of MPs and asked them to treat the same as privilege notices.

The Congress had put up strong protests against the ED’s questioning.

The police had imposed prohibitory orders in central Delhi and the Congress leaders were detained for violating the restrictions. Stepping up its attack on the Centre, the Congress on Sunday held a ‘Satyagraha’ here in support of those protesting the government’s Agnipath scheme.