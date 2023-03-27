Home

Rahul Gandhi Asked To Vacate Government Bungalow Days After Lok Sabha Disqualification

A senior official said a disqualified Lok Sabha member has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, assigned to him as an MP. The notice to Gandhi to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow was served by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha and follows the disqualification notice issued last week.

A local court in Gujarat had earlier convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his automatic disqualification as Lok Sabha member.

The eviction though, could be a technicality since as a recipient of “Z-Plus” security, Gandhi is entitled to accommodation provided by the government, sources pointed out.

The eviction notice from the Lok Sabha housing panel came two days after his disqualification from parliament following the two-year jail term handed to him by a Gujarat court in a defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday notified Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament, a day after a court in Surat convicted the Congress MP in a 2019 criminal defamation case and awarded him two years’ imprisonment.

The Congress, however, put up a brave face and called it “a black day for Indian democracy”, asserting that the battle will be fought both “legally and politically”.

“It is big blow to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress at this moment, although one could also argue that his disqualification from Lok Sabha can be turned into an advantage against the background of the growing popularity of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” Zoya Hasan, Professor Emeritus at the JNU’s School of Social Sciences, told PTI when asked for comment.

She said Gandhi could emerge a hero and also victim of “a ruthless political system”, she added.

Hasan, however, said it could also turn out to be problematic if Gandhi does not get any relief from a higher court and continues to remain disqualified.

