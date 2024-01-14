Top Recommended Stories

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates: After Slight Delay, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Take Off From Delhi To Manipur

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra News Live Updates: The Manipur to Mumbai 6,713 km yatra will start from the Nyay Maidan in Thoubal on Sunday.

Published: January 14, 2024 12:08 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 2024 Live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a mega rally covering 6,713 km from east to west on Sunday, which the grand old party has named as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The mega rally is being held a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. According to Congress, the yatra will focus on the economic, social and political inequalities in the country. It also aims to address critical issues such as social justice, unemployment, and inflation that hold significance for the nation. Check all the live updates of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here.

Live Updates

  • Jan 14, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates: ‘We will reach every household until we attain the right to justice’: Congress chief Kharge

  • Jan 14, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “…Rahul Gandhi had decided to initiate another yatra from East to West because North to South, he had already completed the yatra…”

  • Jan 14, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates: Congress leaders leave for Manipur from Delhi.

  • Jan 14, 2024 12:13 PM IST

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge leaves for Manipur from his residence

  • Jan 14, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, “…It’s a 6000 km yatra and holds importance…I wish the message from the yatra reaches all parts of the country…”

