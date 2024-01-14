live

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live Updates: After Slight Delay, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Take Off From Delhi To Manipur

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 2024 Live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a mega rally covering 6,713 km from east to west on Sunday, which the grand old party has named as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The mega rally is being held a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. According to Congress, the yatra will focus on the economic, social and political inequalities in the country. It also aims to address critical issues such as social justice, unemployment, and inflation that hold significance for the nation. Check all the live updates of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here.

