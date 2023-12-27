By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rahul Gandhi To Start Bharat Nyay Yatra From January 14; Check Route, Duration And Other Details
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the nation earlier, is now gearing up for another ‘yatra’. Gandhi has announced the Bharat Nyay Yatra which will cover a distance of 6,200 kilometres and will begin on January 14, 2024; the yatra will continue till March 20, 2024 from Manipur to Mumbai. The commencement of this yatra has been announced by the official spokesperson of the political party, Jairam Ramesh. Know in detail about the Bharat Nyay Yatra…
Bharat Nyay Yatra: Route, Dates
As mentioned earlier, the Bharat Nyay Yatra is set to begin on January 14, 2024 from Manipur and will end on March 20, 2024 in Mumbai.
