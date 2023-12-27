Home

News

Rahul Gandhi To Start Bharat Nyay Yatra From January 14; Check Route, Duration And Other Details

Rahul Gandhi To Start Bharat Nyay Yatra From January 14; Check Route, Duration And Other Details

Rahul Gandhi To Start Bharat Nyay Yatra From January 14; Check Route, Duration And Other Details

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the nation earlier, is now gearing up for another ‘yatra’. Gandhi has announced the Bharat Nyay Yatra which will cover a distance of 6,200 kilometres and will begin on January 14, 2024; the yatra will continue till March 20, 2024 from Manipur to Mumbai. The commencement of this yatra has been announced by the official spokesperson of the political party, Jairam Ramesh. Know in detail about the Bharat Nyay Yatra…

Trending Now

Bharat Nyay Yatra: Route, Dates

As mentioned earlier, the Bharat Nyay Yatra is set to begin on January 14, 2024 from Manipur and will end on March 20, 2024 in Mumbai.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.