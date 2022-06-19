New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday is not holding any celebration for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. This comes as Rahul Gandhi had asked his party leaders and workers to not hold any kind of celebrations on his birthday today (June 19) amid Agnipath protests. Rahul Gandhi turned 52 on Sunday.Also Read - Over 700 Trains Cancelled Amid Agnipath Protests. Check List Here

In a message to the party, Rahul Gandhi said the youngsters of the country are anguished and are protesting on the streets and the Congress workers should stand with them.

“The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time. I appeal to all Congress workers and my well wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday,” Rahul Gandhi said in his message posted by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh.

“The prevailing circumstances in the country are worrying. Crores of youth are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them,” Gandhi said in his appeal to his party colleagues.

The Congress is holding Satyagraha in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the Agnipath protest.