Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Rahul Gandhi Calls Meeting of Delhi Congress Leaders Today: Sources

Rahul Gandhi Calls Meeting of Delhi Congress Leaders Today: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called the Delhi Congress Leaders For a meeting at 7 PM today. More details for the same are awaited

Updated: August 16, 2023 7:02 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava | Edited by Ananya Srivastava

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called Delhi Congress Leaders for a meeting at 7 PM today.

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.