Home

News

Rahul Gandhi Calls Hinduism ‘Means To Mitigate And Understand Relationship With Fears’; Here’s All He Said

Rahul Gandhi Calls Hinduism ‘Means To Mitigate And Understand Relationship With Fears’; Here’s All He Said

Rahul Gandhi said that a Hindu is someone who has the courage to overcome their own fears so that they can observe the ocean truthfully. He says that Hinduism is not about following a set of cultural norms, but rather about walking a path towards the realization of truth.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently offered a unique and insightful perspective on Hinduism in an article for The Indian Express. He argued that Hinduism is not about following rituals or dogmas, but rather about understanding our relationship with our fears and finding ways to mitigate them.

Trending Now

Rahul Gandhi begins by painting a vivid image of life as a “collective journey through a beautiful ocean”. He says that we are all swimming together, but that the ocean is also frightening because it is vast and uncertain. He argues that Hinduism is the way we navigate this ocean of fear.

You may like to read

Rahul Gandhi Says, “Hinduism Is Not About Following A Set Of Cultural Norms….”

Rahul Gandhi then goes on to say that a Hindu is someone who has the courage to overcome their own fears so that they can observe the ocean truthfully. He says that Hinduism is not about following a set of cultural norms, but rather about walking a path towards the realization of truth.

“A Hindu looks at herself and everyone in this ocean of life with love, compassion and respect because she understands we are all swimming and drowning in exactly the same waters. She reaches out and protects all the beings around her who are struggling to swim. She is alert to even the most quiet anxiety, the most silent scream. This action and duty to defend others, especially the weak, is what a Hindu calls her Dharma. Listening for and acting on behalf of the world’s invisible worries through the prisms of truth and non-violence.” senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his article.

Congress Leader Drrwas Inspiration From Concept Of Karma

In the article, Rahul Gandhi also looks to draws inspiration from the concept of karma, which teaches us that our actions have consequences, both good and bad. He argues that this understanding of karma can help us to develop a sense of responsibility for our own lives and to make choices that minimize our fears.

Rahul also emphasizes the importance of compassion in Hinduism. He says that a Hindu looks at herself and everyone else in the ocean of life with love, compassion, and respect because she understands that we are all swimming and drowning in the same waters. He argues that a Hindu’s Dharma is to reach out and protect those who are struggling to swim, and to listen for and act on behalf of the world’s invisible worries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES